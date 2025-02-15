Legislative training programmes enhance proficiency of public representatives: Birla

Chandigarh: Emphasising the need for discussion and dialogues on all issues, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that India, as the world’s largest democracy, has made significant strides in social and economic development over the past 75 years.

He said that since independence, the responsibility of enacting new laws has been carried out by both Parliament and the state Assemblies. While outdated British-era laws have been abolished, new laws have been enacted to meet current needs.

Birla made these remarks during a press conference after inaugurating a two-day orientation programme, organised in collaboration with the Parliamentary Democracy Research and Training Institute (PRIDE) of the Lok Sabha, at the Haryana Vidhan Sabha here today. Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker Harvinder Kalyan was also present on the occasion.

He said that since the responsibility of enacting new laws lies with both the state Assemblies and Parliament, training legislators, especially new ones, is important to ensure they have a thorough understanding of legislative procedures.

This, he said, will facilitate more informed discussions and dialogues on the bills introduced in the state Assemblies, ultimately benefiting the public in the future. He further added that democracy is strengthened through proficiency in legislative work.

Om Birla highlighted that the work of Parliamentary committees functions like a mini-Parliament.

Haryana Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini said that legislature is one of the important pillars of democracy, and all members must work hard towards making it stronger.

He said that the role of elected representatives is not just to make laws but also to raise the voices of their constituents and work towards solving their problems effectively.

