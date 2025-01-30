‘Legal vacuum’: SC asks Centre to setup panel to safeguard domestic workers’ rights

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Centre for a legal framework to provide a safeguard to domestic workers observing their exploitation and a “legal vacuum” over the protection of their rights.

In the opinion of a bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan, for now, there seemed no effective legislative or executive action to enact a statute, which could provide solace to millions of vulnerable domestic workers across the country.

“The simple reason for this harassment and rampant abuse, which seems to be prevalent throughout the country, is the legal vacuum which exists vis-à-vis the rights and protection of domestic workers,” the court said. Indeed, domestic workers in India remain largely unprotected and without any comprehensive legal recognition. As a result, they frequently endure low wages, unsafe environments, and extended hours without effective recourse, it added.

The court directed the Ministry of Labour and Employment along with the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, the Ministry of Women and Child Development, and the Ministry of Law and Justice, to jointly constitute a committee comprising area experts for a legal framework meant for the benefit, protection and regulation of the rights of domestic workers.

The composition of the expert committee, said the bench, was left to the wisdom of the Centre and its ministries concerned. “It will be appreciated if the committee submits a report within a period of six months, whereupon the Government of India may consider the necessity of introducing a legal framework which may effectively address the cause and concern of domestic workers,” it added. After the verdict was pronounced, Justice Surya Kant said the court planned to monitor the progress once the panel filed its report.

The top court passed the order while quashing a criminal case against former DRDO scientist Ajay Malik for the alleged wrongful confinement and trafficking of his domestic help.

It also upheld the quashing of a case against his neighbour Ashok Kumar.

In his plea filed through advocate Rajeev Kumar Dubey, Malik challenged the Uttarakhand High Court decision refusing to compound and quash the FIR despite the complainant’s domestic help reportedly saying she was not wrongly confined or trafficked by the scientist, a senior citizen.