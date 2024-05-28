Legal action if Prajwal doesn't return by May 31: Karnataka Minister

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Tuesday indicated that the next procedure to bring back Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, who is facing charges of sexually abusing several women, from abroad will commence if he does not turn up on May 31.

His statement comes a day after Prajwal released a video statement that he will appear before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) and cooperate with the inquiry.

"We have taken all efforts within the country to bring Prajwal back. We have written to the central government, and we have obtained a warrant against him, which we have informed the Ministry of Home and External Affairs. Also, a Blue Corner Notice has been issued. In the meantime, he released a video message about his return," Parameshwara told reporters.

Prajwal's decision to come back is appropriate as no one can escape from the clutches of law, he said. "It is said that his membership will expire if he loses the election, and his diplomatic passport will also be impounded. Considering all this he might have decided to come back."

Once Prajwal returns, the legal process would begin, he said, "I don't know what prompted him to release that video... We will see what happens on May 31. If he doesn't turn up, the next procedure will start."

To a question if, would Prajwal be arrested at the immigration centre when he lands here, Parameshwara said, SIT would decide.

"There is already a Blue Corner Notice, arrest warrant, notices have been served asking him to appear before SIT. A chargesheet and other things will be done later. Now we have to find out the truth," he said, replying to a question if he will be arrested upon surrender.

Asked about Prajwal's allegation that Congress conspired against him, the Home Minister said, "Let's see all those things. SIT will consider all those things."

Prajwal (33), the grandson of JD(S) patriarch H D Deve Gowda and the NDA candidate from Hassan Lok Sabha segment, is facing charges of sexually abusing women.

He reportedly left for Germany on April 27, a day after Hassan went to polls, and is still at large. A 'Blue Corner Notice' seeking information on his whereabouts has already been issued by Interpol, following a request by the SIT via the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

A Special Court for Elected Representatives issued an arrest warrant on May 18 against Prajwal Revanna, following an application moved by the SIT.

To a question on BJP's protest against the alleged rise in murders in the state and brand Bengaluru taking a hit, the Minister said, "Protesting is their right, we are not saying that they should not protest. We will respond to it at the appropriate time."

Claiming that the law and order situation in Karnataka was good, he said, "murders have been reported unfortunately... they should not have happened. I will also release the data on the crime rate and number of murders that took place when the BJP was in power. Also, drug cases during their time."