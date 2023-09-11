‘Legal action against Digvijaya if complaint received’

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Home minister Dr Narottam Mishra on Saturday said that legal action will be taken against Congress leaders who posted a doctored video of a poll survey on the upcoming Assembly elections on social media if the channel complains.



The video of a national news channel shared by senior Congress leader and former chief minister Digvijaya Singh predicts the findings of an opinion poll, in which the Congress is apparently poised to get more than 150 seats in the upcoming state Assembly polls, scheduled two months later. However, Rajya Sabha MP deleted the video from his official account of X later.

“Digvijaya Singh is showing the distorted shape of politics using social media platforms. He ran a fake poll survey of a national news channel while an official of the channel termed it fake”, Dr Mishra told Millennium Post.

Congress’ state media in charge KK Mishra also allegedly shared the video clip on Saturday morning and later deleted it.

“Legal action will be taken against the Congress leaders who had posted the fake video clip on their social media accounts if the channel complains about it”, he said.

“This is not the first time Digvijaya Singh has misused social media, he had earlier said that there could be Nuh-like violence in MP sharing a picture of a saffron flag on a mosque claimed from Khargone”, Mishra further said.

Mishra claimed that Congress is using such handcuffs to avoid the despair of defeat or maintain the morale of the party workers, by misusing social media platforms.