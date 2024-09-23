Left, Congress in Kerala attack Sitharaman over statement on EY employee death

Kochi: The ruling CPI(M) and the opposition Congress in Kerala on Monday lashed out at Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman over her statement on the recent death of a young CA professional employed with audit major EY, and demanded her apology. Anna Sebastian Perayil, who cracked the tough Chartered Accountant exam in 2023 and worked at Ernst and Young, Pune office for four months, died in July. According to a letter her mother wrote to the EY India Chairman, Perayil was overworked with a "backbreaking" load as a new employee that affected her "physically, emotionally, and mentally". In an event held at Chennai on Saturday, Sitharaman had in an apparent reference to the incident, said families should teach the children to handle pressure through divinity.

"What should families teach--whatever you study and the job you do, you should have the inner strength to handle that pressure and this can be achieved through divinity only. "Believe in God, we need to have God's grace. Seek God, learn good discipline. Your Atma shakthi will grow only from this. The inner strength will come only with growing Atma shakti," the FM had said. Strongly criticising the statement of the Union Finance Minister, Kerala state tourism and PWD minister, P A Mohammed Riyas said Sitharaman has become the protector of the "corporate draculas" who exploit the IT workers. He noted that mental stress and related deaths due to corporate exploitation were increasing in the IT sector of the country. "The country's finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has become the protector of corporate draculas who exploit IT workers. From her statement it has now been clear that the finance minister of India has become the sponsor of such draculas. She should withdraw the statement and apologise," Riyas said.

The Left leader also urged the Union Minister to withdraw her statement and alleged that she was doing it to divert attention from the real issue. Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said the greed of the corporate world killed Anna Sebastian. "Terming the statement of Nirmala Sitharaman as "highly condemnable", he said, "Instead of criticising the work atmosphere where Anna worked or the management, the finance minister chose to insult her parents. She advised them to learn how to overcome stress from the family itself and to pray to God." The senior Congress leader wondered why there is a government and laws if praying to God was the solution to every problem. The DYFI, the youth wing of the ruling CPI(M) has sought strict implementation of the existing Labour Laws.

Rajya Sabha MP and DYFI national president, A A Rahim said corporates must be held accountable for ensuring a healthy balance between work and personal life. "We need stronger protection for employees, not just in policy but practice. Corporations must be held accountable for ensuring a healthy balance between work and personal life. We owe it to Anna, and to every worker struggling under the weight of impossible expectations, to make this change," Rahim said. The DYFI urged for a culture where people come first, where work does not compromise the well-being and where every professional can thrive without fear of exploitation. "Anna's story should be the last of its kind. It's time for corporate leaders to listen, reflect and act," Rahim said. Minister Riyas and Congress leader Chennithala met the parents of Anna Sebastian on Monday.