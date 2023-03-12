Left and Congress leaders to raise Tripura post-poll violence in Parliament

Agartala: Taking a serious note of the clashes and violence in the aftermath of the elections in BJP-ruled Tripura, a Left-Congress delegation on Saturday said it will raise the issue in Parliament to bring the matter to the knowledge of all countrymen.



Members of the delegation, who had come under an attack of miscreants in Nehalchandranagar on Friday, during its tour of violence-hit areas, also said that senior leaders of the Left and the Congress will meet President Droupadi Murmu to apprise her of the “terror tactics unleashed by the BJP and RSS” in states ruled by the saffron camp. Three people have so far been arrested in connection with Friday’s incident in Nehalchandranagar area of Sepahijala district.

Addressing a press conference, CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP Elmaram Kareem claimed that the “BJP-RSS- backed goons have not just mounted attacks on the people of the state but also destroyed means of their livelihood”, as many of them were forced to flee homes.

“The police are not taking action against the troublemakers, allowing them to roam about free for more vandalism in the northeastern state. It appears that law and order has completely collapsed in Tripura and the government has miserably failed to maintain peace,” he said. Kareem, who arrived here along with seven MPs and senior leaders to take stock of the situation in Tripura, said that “the fact-finding delegation had called on Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya and briefed him about the prevailing condition” in the state, where elections were held on February 16.