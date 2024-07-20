Leaving no stone unturned to make Madhya Pradesh top in industry sector: CM Yadav

Bhopal: A day before the Regional Industry Conclave (RIC) being organised in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that the state government would make every possible effort to encourage industrial and business activities in the state.



“The state government will leave no stone unturned to make Madhya Pradesh, a top state in the industry sector of the country so that the maximum employment opportunity can be made available to the youth of the state”, Yadav said.

In a series of organising regional industry conclaves in the different parts of the state, CM Yadav will inaugurate the second industrial and business conference in Jabalpur of Mahakaushal region on Saturday. The first RIC was held in Ujjain on March 1-2, where the representatives of around 30 big industrial groups took part in the event, and they proposed proposals worth Rs 75,000 crore to invest in the state in various sectors. According to a government press note, new investment proposals are expected to be received from investors, industrial houses and entrepreneurs who will attend the Jabalpur business conclave.

The state has many resources; we are continuously making efforts to take the state on the path of progress through agriculture, education, medical and cottage sectors by establishing small, medium, and heavy industries, CM Yadav said.

“The state government is committed to bringing the state to first place in the country in the industry sector”, the Chief Minister said.

The second RIC will be held at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Cultural and Information Centre, constructed worth Rs 80 crore, which will also be inaugurated by the CM. He will also virtually launch around 60 industrial units and hold one-to-one discussions with industrialists. 3,500 representatives of leading industrial groups, industry associations, and delegates of prominent foreign business houses will participate, and 300 buyer-seller meetings will also be held at the RIC.

Major industrial groups like Baidyanath, ITC, Volvo Eicher, Best Corp, SRF, and Dawat Group will participate in the conclave. Business representatives from Taiwan, Malaysia, Britain, Fiji, Japan, and Indonesia will also take part in the conclave.

The objective of the conclave is to remove regional disparities in industrial development by harnessing regional potential aiming to promote regional development by acquiring investors in the industrial capabilities and opportunities of the Jabalpur region. The conclave aims to promote cooperation by bringing investors from major markets on one platform and having meaningful discussions.

During the conclave, five sessions will be organized, focusing on the investment potential of Jabalpur and its surrounding areas. Round-table discussions will also be held with industry associations, start-ups and experts from defence, textiles and apparel. Jabalpur Expo and Defense Exhibition will also be organized to give the investors an experience of

Mahakaushal region.