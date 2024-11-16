Leaders with RSS roots to be given prominence in BJP’s ranks in UP

Lucknow: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has joined hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to devise a new strategy aimed at strengthening their organisational foothold and preparing for crucial electoral battles.

A key meeting, chaired by RSS joint general secretary Arun Kumar, focused on streamlining efforts to align the BJP’s functioning with RSS values and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for development and welfare.

During the meeting, it was decided that leaders with RSS background would be given prominence in the BJP organisation, ensuring ideological alignment at all levels. The move is seen as an effort to translate PM Modi’s development-oriented agenda into tangible outcomes that resonate with the electorate.

The campaign strategy will emphasise unity, symbolised by the slogan “Ek rahenge to safe rahenge” (United we stand, safe we remain), which echoes Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s popular message, “Batenge to katenge” (Divided, we fall). In addition to promoting unity, the Hindutva agenda will be sharpened to counter the PDA (Pichhda-Dalit-Alpsankhyak) alliance championed by the Opposition. The RSS and BJP believe that a strong Hindutva narrative, combined with PM Modi’s developmental policies, will create a compelling platform for the upcoming elections.

Discussions also focused on strategies to advance welfare initiatives, ensuring they reach grassroots communities and fortify the BJP’s voter base ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

“The coming months will be crucial as these strategies are implemented, beginning with the bypolls and culminating in the groundwork for the 2027 Assembly elections,” said a senior BJP leader, adding, “This synchronised effort will shape the BJP’s future trajectory in the politically significant state of Uttar Pradesh”.