Leaders of Opposition parties shift loyalties to AAP in Punjab

CHANDIGARH: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) got a big boost in many Lok Sabha constituencies of Punjab.



On Wednesday, many senior leaders of the Congress, Akali Dal and BSP left these parties and joined the Aam Aadmi Party. AAP Punjab President and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann formally inducted all the leaders into the party and welcomed them into the AAP family. He said that with the joining of these important leaders, the Aam Aadmi Party has become very strong in Amritsar, Sangrur and Patiala Lok Sabha constituencies. He said that this time too there is a wave of Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab. “We are winning this election by 13-0.”

In Amritsar, the Aam Aadmi Party gave a big blow to Akali Dal and BSP. Dalvir Kaur, who contested the 2022 assembly elections from Amritsar Central constituency from the Akali-BSP alliance, joined the Aam Aadmi Party ahead of Lok Sabha elections. Dalvir Kaur was also the current constituency in-charge of BSP from Amritsar Central Assembly constituency. At the same time, AAP gave a big blow to Congress in Malerkotla. Senior Congress leader and former Waqf Board member Nadeem Anwar Khan joined the Aam Aadmi Party. He has also been a member of the Shiromani Akali Dal Working Committee. Apart from him, Punjab Youth Congress General Secretary Shaibi Khan also joined AAP. AAP MLA from Malerkotla Jamil ur Rehman was present on this occasion.

AAP has also gained strength in Patiala. Here many leaders, current councilors and former councilors of Congress and Akali Dal joined AAP. From Patiala, Ranjit Singh Nikra (Congress), Shammi (former councillor of Congress), Ravinderpal Prince Lamba (councillor, Akali Dal Patiala), Navneet Walia (Akali Dal), Harry Mukmahalpur, Monty Grover (Akali Dal), Simran Grewal (senior vice president Shiromani Akali Dal Patiala), Raman Dhaliwal (farmer leader Patiala) joined AAP on Wednesday.