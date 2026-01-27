Leaders call for upholding constitutional values as R-Day celebrations held

New Delhi: Leaders cutting across political lines called for upholding the constitutional values on Monday as parades and events marked the 77th Republic-Day celebrations in the states and Union territories.



While the achievements of the state governments were highlighted at the events, some leaders also took potshots at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre, claiming that constitutional institutions are facing a grave danger under its rule.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the citizens are the real guardian of the Constitution, asserting that every institution, ministry and department must remain accountable to people.

Addressing a gathering after unfurling the tricolour at his official residence in Lucknow, Adityanath said the Constitution has guided the country through numerous challenges and continues to strengthen the resolve of a united and strong India.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said the state has to fight to get its own rights even today as he slammed the BJP-led Centre over the MGNREGA issue and pending rural development funds.

“I am pained to say that despite making maximum sacrifices, injustice and highhandedness have continuously been done to our state. Punjab has to fight even today to get its own rights and it is knocking on the doors of courts,” he said at an event in Hoshiarpur.

In a post on X, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said, “Republic Day symbolises our unwavering faith in constitutional values, the resolve for social equality, and a firm commitment to democratic ideals. On this auspicious occasion, I salute and pay homage to the valiant freedom fighters who fought for our nation’s independence and to the founding fathers of the Constitution who laid the foundation for a strong republic.

Asserting that a new dawn has come in Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said with Operation Sindoor continuing and the Indus Water Treaty suspended, India’s water resources will now be utilised for its own requirements.

Taking a veiled dig at the Centre, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said, “Let’s celebrate a unified India. Not a uniform India.”

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah cautioned about a “conspiracy” to make the Constitution irrelevant by taking away the autonomy of constitutional institutions.



