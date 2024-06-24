Layer 1 examination of Vidyasagar Science Olympiad held peacefully in Bengal

Kolkata: The Layer 1 examination of Vidyasagar Science Olympiad (VSO) 2024, held on Sunday in 383 centers across the state, concluded peacefully. The number of applicants for the block-level examination was 38,068. A control room was operational on the seventh floor of Bikash Bhavan to ensure smooth conduct of the examination.



In 2023, the Layer 1 examination of VSO was held on May 7 at 389 centers, with 36,176 students applying and 29,639 students taking the examination.

VSO is a tri-layered examination system designed to identify pre-Madhyamik science talent among class IX students from all corners of Bengal. The examinations are conducted by Jagadish Bose National Science Talent Search (JBNSTS) under the supervision of the state school education department. The top five students from different schools can participate in the examination. VSO 2024 marks the third year of the examination. The class VIII syllabus of science subjects like physical science, life science, and mathematics is covered in VSO. The second layer of the VSO 2024 examination at the district level will include 10 percent of the best students selected from the block level. Twenty percent of the best students from the district level will proceed to the third layer, which is a state-level examination.

Three students from every unit of block/municipality/municipal corporation receive a book grant of Rs 1,000 each based on their performance in Layer 1. Ten students from each of the 24 districts (including Kolkata) receive a book grant of Rs 2,000 based on their results in the second layer.

The beneficiaries of the third layer examination are the top 100 students, who receive a scholarship of Rs 1,000 per month for 24 months and a book grant of Rs 2,500 for two years.

Eight VSO scholars from 2023 featured in the top ten merit list of the Madhyamik examination this year. VSO scholars can prepare for the national and international olympiads through participation in two science workshops, including subject-wise training sessions for each national olympiad examination.