Lawyers protest over arrest of Sambhal mosque panel chief

Sambhal: The legal fraternity in Sambhal has expressed strong resentment over the arrest of Jama Masjid Committee President, Advocate Zafar Ali. On Monday, lawyers staged a strike and marched in protest against the police action, alleging that the arrest was carried out in an unjust manner.

The protest march, which started from the district court and moved towards Shankar Chowk, saw lawyers raising slogans demanding the immediate release of Zafar Ali.

In response to the demonstration, a significant police presence was deployed in the area as a precautionary measure.

Zafar Ali was arrested on Sunday in connection with the violence that occurred on November 24. Authorities have charged him with conspiracy and other serious offenses, following which he was sent to judicial custody. His arrest has triggered widespread outrage among the legal community.

Following the arrest of the Jama Masjid Committee President, the district administration has stepped up security across Sambhal. Police forces from multiple stations were called to the Sambhal Kotwali area, and additional reinforcements, including companies of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and Rapid Response Force (RRF), were deployed to maintain order.

Next hearing in the case is on March 27.