Lawyers’ bodies denounce BJP MP Dubey’s statements criticising SC, CJI

New Delhi: Two lawyers’ bodies, SCBA and SCAORA, have denounced BJP MP Nishikant Dubey’s statements criticising the apex court and Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna.

The resolution of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) dated April 21 said, “SCBA condemns the actionable intemperate statement made by the BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, who apparently told that the CJI is responsible for all civil wars in the country.”

According to the SCBA’s statement, the BJP MP also stated that “the Supreme Court is going beyond its limits, and that if one has to go to the Supreme Court for everything, then parliament and state assemblies should shut down.”

It said, “This statement is not only defamatory but also amounts to contempt of the Supreme Court. This attack on the Supreme Court, as an institution, and the CJI Sanjiv Khanna, as an individual, is unacceptable and must be dealt with in accordance with the law.”

The SCBA’s resolution, signed by its president Kapil Sibal, secretary Vikrant Yadav and others, expressed hope that Attorney General R Venkataramani would grant consent to a petition seeking initiation of contempt of court action against the BJP MP “to

protect the dignity” of the apex court and the Chief Justice of India .

The Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association (SCAORA) issued a statement on Tuesday, saying, “The use of scandalous, derogatory, and inflammatory language against the CJI and the Supreme Court, particularly for personal or political mileage, is wholly uncalled for, sets a dangerous precedent, and undermines the faith of the common citizen in the rule of law.”