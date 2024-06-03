Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldie Brar gangs were planning to use minors to kill Salman Khan: Police

Mumbai: Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldie Brar gangs allegedly considered employing minors to carry out the killing of Bollywood actor Salman Khan, according to police.



Navi Mumbai Police uncovered a plot to kill the actor during their investigation disclosing a video call conversation between Lawrence Bishnoi gang member Ajay Kashyap and another accused.

As per the conversation, sharpshooters, trained in modern weapons, were stationed across Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Raigad, and Gujarat under the orders of Canada-based gangster Goldie Brar.

Accordingly, sharpshooters Anmol Bishnoi and Rohit Godara were said to have been instructed by Goldie Brar to carry out the attack, utilising minors under 18 years old for the task, officials said quoting the First Information Report (FIR).

A man named John was allegedly tasked with providing the vehicle for the operation, as per the FIR.

After the attack, gang members were to regroup at Kanyakumari and then proceed to Sri Lanka via sea route. From there, arrangements were made to send them to other countries, with gangster Anmol Bishnoi, based in Canada, arranging their travel, officials added.

According to police, Lawrence Bishnoi and Sampat Nehra gangs had deployed around 60 to 70 members to monitor Salman Khan’s movements as part of efforts to conduct recce at his Bandra residence, Panvel farmhouse, and film shooting locations.

Following specific information about the plot to kill Khan, a case was registered against 17 identified accused and others at Panvel Town police station on April 24.

The accused included Lawrence Bishnoi, his brother Anmol, gang member Sampat Nehra, Goldie Brar, Ajay Kashyap alias Dhananjay Tapesing, Sukha Shooter, Sandeep Bishnoi alias Gaurav Bhatia, Wasim China, Dogar and others. Police discovered a video call between Ajay Kashyap and a Pakistan-based individual named Dogar. The call was initiated by Kashyap in the presence of a member, who later become an informer to police, as per the FIR.

Kashyap allegedly discussed procuring weapons, including AK-47s, from Pakistan after depositing a 50 per cent amount in gangster Goldie Brar’s account. The remaining amount can be paid after the weapons are delivered.

During the video call, Dogar showed 4 to 5 weapons, including AK-47s and others, to Kahsyap, it added.

In one of the conversations, Kashyap purportedly told the man (who later became a police informer) that though Salman Khan roams in a bulletproof vehicle, shooters will kill him, the FIR stated.