Lawlessness at peak in WB, says Anurag Thakur

KOLKATA/NEW DELHI: Union minister Anurag Thakur on Monday flayed the TMC government in Bengal, alleging a severe breakdown in law and order and unprecedented levels of corruption in the state.



Thakur’s remarks come in the wake of the recent controversy surrounding the assault on three Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials during a raid at the residence of a TMC leader, accused in a ration distribution scam.

“Law and order in Bengal has collapsed under TMC rule. The TMC ensures that public money from the Centre meant for welfare is being siphoned off through its infamous cut money (commission) system.”

“Corruption is at its peak in Bengal; if action is taken against the corrupt, even the ED team is being attacked, stones are pelted at them,” Thakur, who is in the city to attend a programme, told reporters at the airport.

On January 5, three ED officers were injured and their vehicles vandalised during a raid at the house of TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh in Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas.

“The state is grappling with a serious law and order problem. Now the question is, has TMC lost control over its leaders and ministers?” Thakur said. Commenting on the alleged attack on monks by a mob in Purulia, the Union Information and Broadcasting Minister claimed that an “anti-Hindu thought process” is being propagated in the state by the ruling TMC.

“The politics of appeasement has led to such a situation. A curfew-like scenario is being created in Bengal (ahead of the Ram temple consecration ceremony) so that Hindus are not allowed to participate in the joyous moment. And now, there are allegations that the sadhus have been beaten up, and attempts were made to kill them,” Thakur said.