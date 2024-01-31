Law & order has completely collapsed, says Hooda

CHANDIGARH: Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has said the Congress banished criminals from the state, while the BJP-JJP alliance has once again established Haryana as the crime capital. He said a complete breakdown in the law and order has hit investments and new employment opportunities in the state. Reacting to the incident of indiscriminate firing at Maturam Jalebi shop in Gohana and demanding ransom of Rs 2 crore, Hooda said the people of the state are now living under the shadow of fear and criminals are committing crimes without any fear of the law. He said the people of Gohana, who took to the streets to protest against this incident, have shown a mirror to the coalition government. The former Chief Minister cited the NCRB report which shows that incidents like ransom, theft, robbery, murder have become a part of Haryana’s daily routine. “Within just one year, 16,743 cases of crimes against women have been reported, which is 46 cases every day. In one year, 1,787 cases of rape were reported, 5 cases where the dignity of a daughter of Haryana is robbed,” he added. Hooda said that before 2014, Haryana was among the safest states of the country.

