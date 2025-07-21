‘Law and order strengthened in Haryana, sharp decline in crime rate’

Chandigarh: The Haryana government, under its “Zero Tolerance for Crime” policy, has taken significant and effective measures to strengthen law and order in the state. Compared to previous years, the crime rate has witnessed a marked decline.

Focused actions are being undertaken to ensure women’s safety, control cybercrime, and crack down on the drug mafia and gangster networks.

These efforts are part of a broader strategy to make Haryana a safer and more law-abiding state.

Calling the recent statements made by the Opposition on the issue of crime in the state, as misleading and factually baseless, an official spokesperson said such remarks are nothing but an attempt to spread fear among the public and misguide citizens.

The spokesperson further added that if the Opposition leaders had objectively compared police data from 2004–2014 with that from 2014–2024, they would not have made such careless and irresponsible claims.

Strict action must be taken against criminals, CM issues, strict directives on law and order

Reaffirming his firm stance on public safety, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has issued unequivocal directives to uphold a robust and responsive law and order system across Haryana.

Chairing a recent high-level meeting with Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police, the Chief Minister stressed that strict

and uncompromising action must be taken against criminals, and no leniency will be tolerated.

He said that ensuring the safety and security of citizens is the foremost responsibility of the state government.

There is zero room for negligence when it comes to protecting the people, he said, adding that a strong law and order framework is the very backbone of peace and sustainable development.