Law and order situation improved, under control in Manipur: Governor

Imphal: Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Friday asserted the overall law and order situation in the state has improved “tremendously” in recent months and it is stable and under control.

The northeastern state, which is under President’s Rule, has made remarkable progress across various sectors from social welfare, infrastructure development to economic empowerment, said Bhalla.

He was addressing a gathering at 1st Manipur Rifles ground on the occasion of Independence Day.

“The overall law and order situation in the state has improved tremendously and is stable and under control. Security forces continue extensive search operations and area domination activities in vulnerable and fringe areas across districts as well as check extortion and other criminal activities,” the governor said.

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in the ethnic strife between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023 in Manipur.

“Despite the challenges of recent years, the state is on the path of progress. The state and Central governments along with the civil society organisations and people of Manipur have restored peace and recovery to a large extent, although considerable efforts are still needed towards reconciliation and confidence building,” he said.

Social media is also closely monitored to check the spread of fake news and hate speech, while security measures have been strengthened for the ongoing farming sessions, Bhalla said, adding that due to rigorous efforts of security forces, there have been no cases of arson, death and firing incidents in recent months.