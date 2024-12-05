Law and order has broken down in Punjab: Oppn over attack on Badal

Chandigarh: Opposition parties on Wednesday condemned the attack on Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal at the Golden Temple and alleged that law and order has broken down in Punjab, with SAD demanding the resignation of the chief minister.

A man, identified by police as Narain Singh Chaura, opened fire at Badal from a close range while he was performing the duty of ‘sewadar’ outside the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Wednesday but missed the target as he was overpowered.

Badal (62) is undergoing religious punishment announced by the Akal Takht. Holding a spear in one hand and dressed in blue ‘sewadar’ uniform, the SAD leader sat at the entrance of the Golden Temple where the incident took place.

Senior SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema, who is also undergoing religious punishment, strongly condemned the incident.

“We have been saying conspiracies are going on to finish the Akali leadership. The entire conspiracy needs to be unearthed,” Cheema said.

“For Punjab, this is a big incident. Where are we pushing the state?... It is a 100 per cent failure of law and order. The chief minister should resign,” he told reporters in Amritsar.

“The attacker was caught from the spot. I thank the security personnel for acting swiftly,” he said, and demanded a judicial inquiry into the incident.

Replying to a question, Cheema said if the accused had been roaming around the area since Tuesday, then what were the police waiting for. “I want to ask the Punjab DGP too. Someone will have to be held accountable.”

However, Punjab minister and AAP state president Aman Arora denied there was any intelligence failure or other lapse. Arora said the incident is highly condemnable, but added due to alertness of the Punjab Police, an untoward incident was averted.

“It is not an intelligence failure. Rather, it is alertness of Punjab Police which prevented (an untoward incident). You can call it success of the intelligence and Punjab Police,” said Arora.

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar also strongly condemned the incident. Referring to the accused, he said, “No Sikh can commit such cowardly act. A true Sikh can never do such an act.”

Jakhar lauded the promptness of the security personnel in nabbing the attacker.

“But their bravery cannot put curtain on the situation prevailing in Punjab. Gangsters, mafia and terror elements have raised their head in Punjab during the past two-and-a-half years, which should be a matter of concern for all,” said Jakhar slamming the AAP dispensation.