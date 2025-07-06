Law and order collapsed under NDA rule in Bihar: Tejashwi Yadav

Patna: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday alleged that law and order has collapsed in Bihar under the NDA rule and claimed the state has witnessed '65,000 murders' in the last couple of decades.

The Leader of the Opposition made the statement following the killing of Bihar-based businessman Gopal Khemka. Khemka, who was reportedly associated with the BJP, was shot dead by an unidentified armed assailant outside his house in Gandhi Maidan locality at 11.40 pm on Friday when he was about to alight from his car.

"If the crumbling law and order and rampant corruption in Bihar aren't making anyone angry in the state, then we must say that the person's sense of justice and human compassion has died. Ignoring the government's failures and public sentiments in the name of caste and religion is disastrous for Bihar and the people of the state. Under the NDA's rule, 65,000 murders have taken place so far !!! Does the unconscious Chief Minister dare to make a statement on any such incident ?" Tejashwi posted on X on Sunday.

This is too much...in the most secure area of Patna, criminals, protected and nurtured by those in power, brutally murdered the city's prominent businessman, he wrote.

"Seven years ago, Khemka's son, Gunjan, was also shot and killed by criminals protected by those in power, but the killers are still at large. What is the conviction rate of the Bihar Police? How are those who murdered Gunjan roaming freely on bail?" Yadav said.

Under the DK Tax scheme, if police officers are transferred, the police will remain busy searching for liquor instead of tracking down criminals. Does the clueless Chief Minister have no concern for anyone? he asked.

No interaction with the media, no one held accountable, and all ministers and officials are busy looting the state, he alleged.

It may be recalled that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar convened a meeting on Saturday to review the law and order situation in the state during which he instructed officials concerned to complete the investigation into the killing of Khemka at the earliest, officials said.

A statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office had said he emphasised at the meeting that the rule of law is top priority for the NDA government, and "warned of strict action against police personnel in case of negligence".

He also instructed officials concerned to complete the investigation into the killing of Khemka at the earliest, the statement added.

Police on Saturday also conducted searches at Patna's Beur jail and reportedly examined some inmates who are languishing there in connection with the incident.

"Police recovered three mobile phones with SIM cards, one data cable and a piece of paper on which several mobile numbers were written during searches," said a statement issued by the Patna Police on Saturday evening.

According to sources, the police have detained some persons in connection with the Khemka killing.

The police also conducted searches at several other locations in Hajipur and surrounding localities as part of their investigation into the case.