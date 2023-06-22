Late Himachal CM Virbhadra Singh’s statue unveiled at Sainj

SHIMLA: More than six months after the Congress returned to power in the state, former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister late Virbhadra Singh’s statue was unveiled at Sainj, 101 kms from Shimla.



Initially, there was a plan to install the late leader’s statue at Shimla‘s Ridge as a mark of respect to him and in remembrance of his contributions for the state as a six-time Chief Minister.

Shimla Municipal Corporation has already passed a resolution proposing to establish his statue on June 23 along with that of late YS Parmar, the state’s first Chief Minister, also known as ‘Himachal Nirmata’.

The state cabinet, however, has to approve this plan. Virbhadra Singh’s 89th birthday falls on June 23.

His family and loyalists have planned a series of functions including a wrestling championship in the town

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri unveiled the statue of Virbhadra Singh with the former CM’s wife Pratibha Singh, sitting MP from Mandi, and Youth and Services minister Vikramaditya Singh,who is Virbhadra Singh’s son.

Addressing the function, Agnihotri recalled the contributions of Virbhadra Singh in building Himachal Pradesh as a model of hill development in the country.

Agnihotri said installation of Virbhadra Singh’s statue marks an important event in the history of Himachal Pradesh .This is the first statue of the former Chief Minister unveiled at Sainj – a day before his birth anniversary .

He said that Virbhadra Singh was the architect of modern Himachal who brought the state forward in areas like education and health. He said that Virbhadra Singh never did politics of regionalism, regionalism and casteism and that is why he became the Chief Minister 6 times.

He said that the Kumarsain bus stand would be dedicated to the people within a month. Apart from this, instructions have been given to the officials to prepare DPR for making a lift irrigation scheme for 28 panchayats of Theog assembly constituency from Nirath Dam.

He said that efforts are being made to replace the fleet of about 500 buses this year and now among the new buses that will come, buses will be made available fpr Theog area.

Agnihotri said that the state government has recently released Rs 13 crore for the Rs 315 crore Kurpan drinking water scheme and this scheme would be inaugurated by next year. An amount of Rs 13 crore has also been given for Theog Bus Stand and it will be started soon. He said that the present state government has given the benefit of the old pension scheme to the government employees and soon all the women of the state would be given Rs 1,500 per month in a phased manner. He said that the government is committed to fulfill all its 10 guarantees.

Youth and Sports Minister Vikramaditya Singh said that an institution will be run in the name of former Chief Minister late Virbhadra Singh, through which work will be done in the fields of education, studies etc. He said that we do not have to limit the thoughts of Virbhadra Singh only to the installation of the statue, but serve the people like him.