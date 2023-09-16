Last diesel-run double-decker bus of Mumbai drives into history

MUMBAI: Mumbaikars on Friday evening bid adieu to the last diesel-run double-decker bus of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking.

“Hello, Mumbai Police? I’d like to report the theft of one of my most important childhood memories,” wrote industrialist Anand Mahindra on ‘X’, echoing the loss felt by many Mumbaikars.

The bus started its final trip on route 415 from the Andheri railway station to SEEPZ village in the western suburbs around 11.05 pm. After reaching the destination, it headed for Marol depot of BEST. The era of red diesel-run double-deckers, introduced on the city streets 86 years ago, thus came to an end.