Last decade of NDA rule only a trailer, more yet to come: PM Modi

Thrissur (Kerala): A day following the BJP’s manifesto release with a slew of a promises, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that what was witnessed in the last decade of NDA rule was merely a trailer, asserting more was yet to be done for Kerala and the nation’s progress and solicited the support of the southern state for the BJP-led alliance in the Lok Sabha polls.



Addressing an election meeting organised by the NDA at nearby Kunnamkulam, Modi also attacked Rahul Gandhi, who is presently in Kerala to campaign for the Lok Sabha polls, accusing the Congress leader of being unable to protect his family’s seat in Uttar Pradesh and being silent on the Karuvannur bank scam.

“What happened in the last 10 years was only a trailer; there is more to be done for Kerala and India,” Modi said.

He said it will be a year of progress in Kerala and referred to the various promises and development programmes mentioned in the BJP’s manifesto -- called ‘Modi ki Guarantee’ -- that was released on Sunday.

Without taking Rahul Gandhi’s name, Modi said the “Congress yuvaraj” (prince) was unable to protect his family’s pride by safeguarding their seat in Uttar Pradesh -- a reference to the Amethi LS constituency which was a Congress bastion for years -- and came to Kerala seeking votes.

The Congress leader will seek votes from the people of Kerala but will not raise his voice in their interests, as he was silent on the multi-crore scam in the Karuvannur Cooperative Bank controlled by the state’s ruling CPI(M), Modi said. He also criticised the Congress over the support offered to it by the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the political arm of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI), for the Lok Sabha elections.

The PM alleged it was a “back-door agreement” between the Congress and the SDPI, which was the political wing of an organisation banned in India for anti-national activities.

He raked up the Karuvannur Cooperative Bank scam to attack the ruling CPI(M) in the state by accusing it of looting people’s money and lying to the public about it.

Modi claimed that it was he who initiated an Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe into the scam, and now he was taking legal advice on how the money of the depositors could be returned from the amounts seized by the agencies.