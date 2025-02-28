Last date of registration of plots without NOC extended

Chandigarh: To ensure the convenience of the common people in availing various services, the Punjab’s Housing and Urban Development Department has decided to extend the last date for the facility of registration of plots without NOC to 31st August.

In a press statement issued here today, Housing and Urban Development Minister Hardip Singh Mundian said that in response to the strong demand of the people, it has been decided to extend the last date for six months.

Earlier, as per the decision taken by the state government, the time range given for registration of plots without NOC was from 1st December 2024 to 28th February 2025. Now this facility can be availed from 1st March 2025 to 31st August 2025.

Mundian said that the historic Punjab Apartment and Property Regulation (Amendment) Act, 2024 did away with the practice of No Objection Certificate (NOC) for registration of land deeds.

He further said that as per the amendment any person who up to July 31, 2024, for an area up to five hundred square yards situated in an unauthorised colony, has entered into a power of attorney,

agreement to sell on stamp paper, will not require any No Objection Certificate for registration of land.