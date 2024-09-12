Largest international air exercise, growing military prowess... Tarang Shakti ticks all the boxes

Jodhpur: Exercise Tarang Shakti 2024, India’s largest international air exercise which draws to a close on Saturday, marks a crucial step in the nation’s evolution as a formidable military power.



Conducted in two phases, from August 6 to 14 in Tamil Nadu’s Sulur, and September 1 to 14 in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur, Tarang Shakti has become a symbol of India’s dedication to advancing military cooperation with global partners.

With participation from 28 countries — seven actively contributing air assets and 21 others observing — Tarang Shakti is a testament to the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) commitment to enhancing interoperability and regional security through collaboration.

Inspired by the US-led Red Flag exercise, known for its realistic combat scenarios, Tarang Shakti aims to refine operational readiness and strategic cooperation. The event is monumental for India, not only in terms of military capacity but also as a tool for deepening geopolitical alliances. It reflects India’s growing influence in global defence, while highlighting its efforts to promote peace, stability and shared security in an increasingly complex global environment.

In enhancing interoperability and collective security, the exercise’s primary objectives center on improving interoperability among the participating air forces, refining operational effectiveness and enhancing collective security in modern warfare. Tarang Shakti gives IAF pilots the invaluable opportunity to work alongside aircrews from various countries, learning diverse tactics and gaining exposure to different aircraft and combat systems.

As Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari on Thursday stated during his closing address, “The professionalism with which all the contingents have conducted themselves is indeed appreciable...this exercise has highlighted the strength and unity of the global aviation community and our shared commitment to regional peace and stability.”

More than 100 aircrafts participated in over 600 sorties, with complex, large-force engagements involving 42 to 78 aircraft in both day and night operations. These exercises not only sharpened the combat readiness of the participants but also underscored the importance of collective security efforts in an era of growing geopolitical uncertainty.

In terms of strategic importance, strengthening geopolitical ties, Tarang Shakti serves as a platform for India to bolster its defence relationships across the globe, in a world characterised by shifting geopolitical alliances, experts believe.

The participation of nearly 30 countries, including key strategic partners, underscores India’s importance on the global stage.

The absence of Russia — India’s traditional military hardware supplier — due to its ongoing conflict with Ukraine, further highlights India’s gradual shift towards diversified defence partnerships. By inviting nations across the political spectrum, including the United States, Australia, France, Germany among others, India demonstrates its intent to deepen its engagement with like-minded partners focused on peace and stability.

One of the most striking aspects of Tarang Shakti is its scale and the diversity of participating nations. Australia contributed its F-18 fighters, while France showcased its Rafale aircraft. Germany, Spain and the UK fielded the Typhoon, and Greece, the USA, and the UAE brought F-16s. The UAE also provided AWACS support, while Singapore and Bangladesh added C-130 transport aircraft to the mix. Though the US did not field its F-35 jets for this exercise, its deployment of A-10 aircraft and FRA (Flight Refueling Aircraft) demonstrated the tactical breadth of the exercise.

For the IAF, this was an opportunity to deploy a range of assets, including the indigenous LCA Tejas, the Su-30 MKI, Mirage 2000, Rafale, MiG-29, and Jaguar fighters. These aircraft participated in complex scenarios that demanded real-time decision-making and tested

operational readiness.