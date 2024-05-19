Larger participation of people answer to ‘betrayal of Aug 2019’, says Omar Abdullah

Budgam: National Conference leader Omar Abdullah has said people are identifying themselves with his party’s campaign as it is talking about factors important to them: the sense of “betrayal” since August 5, 2019 and their issues remaining unaddressed in the absence of a popular government since 2018.

Abdullah, who is contesting from the Baramulla Lok Sabha seat, accuses the “BJP and agencies” of riding “multiple horses in this race to see which one can ultimately damage the National Conference”.

Overwhelmed by people’s enthusiastic response to his roadshows and rallies, especially in areas hitherto dominated by the separatist ideology, the NC vice president said the BJP’s tactics in various constituencies indicated a calculated approach to secure advantages through alliances against his party.

“Well obviously, the people have identified themselves with our campaign; they have joined in large numbers and with enthusiastic crowds. But it is also true that there is a general sense of betrayal that what happened on August 5, 2019 was the betrayal of all the promises and commitments made to the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” Abdullah told PTI in an interview.

He said the larger participation of people in his election rallies is an answer to the betrayal of August 2019.

The Centre abrogated Article 370 on August 5, 2019 which granted special status of Jammu and Kashmir. The centre also downgraded the state into two union territories -- Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir.

Referring to large turnouts during his election rallies, Abdullah said the absence of an elected government since 2018 is a factor as those who are currently administering them are disconnected from people’s daily struggles.

“This is by far the worst government that we have seen in a very very long time and there is almost no interaction between the general population of Jammu and Kashmir and those who govern them. They live in these ivory castles and are immune to what the people are saying and the difficulties that they are facing. It is unfortunate that this is the reality,” he said.