‘Larger conspiracy’: Kerala HC expands SIT probe

Kochi: The Kerala High Court expanded the scope of the SIT probe into the loss of gold from the Sabarimala temple, directing investigators to examine a possible wider conspiracy and the role of Travancore Devaswom Board officials.

The order, issued by a Bench of Justices Raja Vijayaraghavan V and K V Jayakumar, came after the Special Investigation Team submitted its first report in a sealed cover on Tuesday during in-camera proceedings held in the absence of lawyers.

The SIT, constituted by the court earlier this month, is probing the alleged pilferage of gold from the gold-clad dwarapalakas (guardian deity idols) and the side frames of the sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum).

The court noted that “serious irregularities” had been found in the handling of the dwarapalaka idols and their gold plating.

The judges observed that the court had undertaken the monitoring of the case “not to direct or dictate the mode or manner of investigation, but to ensure that it proceeds in a proper, effective, and lawful course.” The objective, they said, was to “sustain and reinforce public confidence in the impartiality and integrity of the inquiry.”

According to the SIT report, two cases—crime nos 3700 and 3701 of 2025—have been registered for offences including criminal breach of trust and forgery under Sections 403, 406, 409, 466 and 467 of the Indian Penal Code.

The first case concerns the alleged irregular entrustment of the gold-clad dwarapalakas and peedam to Bengaluru-based sponsor Unnikrishnan Potty in July 2019.

The second case relates to the retention of 409 grams of gold extracted from the side frames, which Potty reportedly kept with the knowledge of Devaswom officials.

The court noted an email from Potty to the TDB seeking permission to use part of the gold “for the marriage of a girl known to him.” The bench said such conduct showed “wilful silence and concealment” on the part of responsible officials.

Calling the chain of events “part of a larger and well-orchestrated scheme,” the judges directed the SIT to probe the possible conspiracy behind the 2019 and 2025 transactions. The order said that despite clear instructions that repair works on temple valuables must be carried out within the sannidhanam, officials “chose to disregard” this rule and handed over the sacred items to Potty, who had “dubious

antecedents”.