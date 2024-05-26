Large parts of India swelter under intense heat, 37 cities record temps over 45 deg C

New Delhi: People in large parts of India sweated through a deadly heat wave that tested power grids and disaster preparedness of states on Sunday while Maharashtra’s Akola imposed Section 144 until May 31, prohibiting public gatherings. A ‘red’ warning has been issued for Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat, indicating a “very high likelihood” of heat illness and heat stroke for all age groups.

Rajasthan’s Phalodi was the hottest place in the country for the second consecutive day, recording a maximum temperature of 49.8 degrees Celsius. A day ago, the city hit 50 degrees Celsius — the highest temperature recorded in the country since June 1, 2019. The state has reported multiple heat-related deaths in the last three days.

Official data showed that at least 37 places in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh recorded maximum temperatures of 45 degrees Celsius or above on Sunday, compared to 17 places a day ago.

Even the hills of Himachal Pradesh, a preferred destination to escape the punishing heat in the plains, also reeled under sizzling temperatures. Shimla experienced the hottest day of the season at 30.6 degrees Celsius while Una sizzled at 44.4 degrees Celsius. At least eight places in Delhi recorded maximum temperatures above 46 degrees Celsius, with Mungeshpur and Najafgarh logging a sweltering 48.3 degrees Celsius and 48.1 degrees Celsius, respectively. Haryana’s Narnaul simmered at 47 degrees Celsius and Punjab’s Faridkot at 47.4 degrees Celsius. The scorching heat prompted the administration in Maharashtra’s Akola to impose Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) until May 31, prohibiting public gatherings. Establishments

have been instructed to ensure adequate arrangements for drinking water and fans for workers. Private coaching classes should not be held during the afternoon, the administration directed. According to the Central Water Commission, water storage in 150 major reservoirs in India dropped to just 24 per cent of their live storage last week, exacerbating water shortages in many states and significantly affecting hydropower generation. The intense heat has already driven India’s power demand to 239.96 gigawatts, the highest so far this season, with air conditioners and coolers in homes and offices running at full capacity.