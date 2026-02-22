Language is key to identity, says Punjab minister Bains

Chandigarh: On International Mother Language Day, Punjab Higher Education and Languages minister Harjot Singh Bains calls on the people to embrace the mother tongue Punjabi in their day to day lives, citing its crucial role in education, communication, cultural preservation and sustainable development.

Extending greetings to people on the auspicious day, Harjot Singh Bains asserted that all languages are equally worthy of respect and reaffirmed Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann led Punjab government’s unwavering commitment to boost Punjabi language and cultural roots.

Taking the linguistic pride to every corner of the state, Bains informed that the Languages department has organized 13 events across Punjab on International Mother Language Day.

Highlighting a sweeping range of initiatives aimed at the preservation and global promotion of the mother tongue, the Languages minister said that to honor those who have dedicated their lives to literature, the department is providing a monthly pension/financial assistance of Rs 15,000 to needy writers, literati and their dependent families.