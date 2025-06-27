Landslide blocks new Vaishno Devi shrine track

Katra: A fresh landslide triggered by rains blocked the new track to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine atop Trikuta hills in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, officials said.

However, the pilgrimage is progressing smoothly through the old route, while both battery car and helicopter service remained suspended, the officials said.

They said the landslide occurred near Satya view point along the Himkoti route at a time when the shrine board had already diverted the pilgrimage to the old route owing to incessant rains.

.