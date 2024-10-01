Landing in the soup over street vendors policy remarks, Vikramaditya conforms to party’s ideology

Shimla: Maintaining a confident demeanour, Himachal Urban Development Minister Vikramaditya Singh reiterated his stance on street vendors, stating they will need to display IDs and undergo verification as per policy and regulations, currently under revision.



He assured the party leadership of his commitment to uphold its ideology and principles while also emphasising the need to “protect” the state’s interests as new regulations for street vendors are implemented in Shimla and other towns.

The young Cabinet minister, however, downplayed the media reports that he was summoned by the party high command over his statement even as admitting that he did meet Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi two days back. Addressing a press conference at Holly Lodge, his private bungalow, Singh accused the BJP for giving a communal colour to his statement and linked the same to UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ‘s measures in the state.

“I met Kharge ji in Delhi and conveyed my steadfastness to the Congress ideology and principles .Also, clarified the context of my stance and prevalent rules relating to vendors’ in many towns, where the regulations have been under implementation,” he said

Singh has sought to address the concerns of the Congress high command regarding ideology after his recent comments on the street vendors issue. He labelled the notion that his state is adopting the UP model as a “misconception”.

He said: “I have also apprised KC Venugopal and assured him that we are dedicated and loyal soldiers of the party and will not do anything which is against the party line.”

Meanwhile, the protests from the Hindu organisations, demanding demolition of illegal mosques continued to grow and create quite a flutter for the district administrations and police officials. Several Hindu outfits took out a ‘yatra’ in Kullu demanding the demolition of the mosque even as they clashed with the police which tried to stop the protesters.

The march was taken out on the call given by ‘Hindu Dharma Jagaran Yatra’. The protesters marched from the Hanuman temple to Akhara mosque amid tight security.

“People in large numbers, women included, carrying saffron flags and placards, called for the demolition of the mosque in Kullu,” said a spokesman of the organisation.