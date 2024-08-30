Land prices in Ayodhya to rise as circle rates set for revision

Lucknow/Ayodhya: Buying land in Ayodhya could soon become more expensive as circle rates are set to be revised after a gap of seven years. The last revision occurred in 2017, and now, major locations within Ayodhya may see a hike in circle rates by up to 200 per cent.



The decision follows large-scale developments in Ayodhya Dham and surrounding areas after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ramlala on January 22, 2024. The surge in real estate activity and infrastructure improvements has necessitated the revision of circle rates.

A proposal to increase the circle rates has been prepared, and authorities have invited objections from the public regarding the proposed rates. Objections can be filed at the sub-registrar, assistant inspector general registration, or SDM office until September 4.

This is not the first time a hike in circle rates has been proposed. In 2022, ahead of the Ram Temple inauguration, a similar increase was suggested but not implemented. At that time, many sales deeds recorded rates per square metre higher than the prevailing circle rate.

Ayodhya Commissioner Gaurav Dayal stated that a final decision on the revised rates will be made after considering public suggestions and addressing any objections. Circle rates, set by the state, determine property values and stamp duty calculations.