Land of Kashmiri Pandits retrieved in Valley: CM

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday said it has retrieved and restored encroached land belonging to Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley.

Replying to a question by BJP MLA Yudhvir Sethi in the Assembly, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said, “Land measuring 3,729 kanals and 4 marlas belonging to Kashmiri migrants has been retrieved and restored in the Kashmir Valley.”

Since November 2024, 844 kanals and 4 marlas of land belonging to Kashmiri Pandits have been retrieved and restored, Abdullah said.

Data indicates that land worth crores of rupees belonging to Kashmiri Pandits, who were forced to flee due to targeted killings after the emergence of terrorism in J&K in 1990, was illegally occupied.

Abdullah, who holds charge of the Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction, said the retrieval process is being carried out under the provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Migrant Immovable Property (Preservation, Protection and Restraint on Distress Sales) Act.

The district administrations, led by deputy commissioners acting as custodians of migrant properties, have made efforts to restore land to the owners, he said.

Sharing district-wise details, Abdullah said land has been restored in Shopian (283 kanals), Baramulla (225 kanals) and Ganderbal (146 kanals), among others, while smaller portions were restored in Anantnag, Bandipora, Budgam, Kulgam, Kupwara, Pulwama and Srinagar districts.

Additional deputy commissioners have been designated as nodal officers for expeditious case disposal, while a steering committee constituted in January is overseeing implementation and streamlining the restoration process, the chief minister said.