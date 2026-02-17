‘Land for Jobs’ scam: Charges framed against Lalu Prasad Yadav and family, trial to begin in March

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has framed charges against 46 accused persons, including former Railway minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and members of his family, in the alleged “Land for Jobs” scam.



The court has framed charges on January 9, 2026, after the filing of three charge sheets and two

supplementary charge sheets in the case.

The case was registered against Lalu Prasad Yadav, who was serving as Railway minister at the time of the alleged offences, along with 14 other accused persons under section 120-B read with sections 11 and 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and section 13(2) read with section 13(1)(d) of the PC Act.

The allegations against the accused include the appointment of candidates as group D substitutes in

different zones of the railways in return for land parcels allegedly given to his family members.

The charges framed by the trial court include section 120-B read with sections 420, 465, 468, and 471 of the IPC and section 13(2) read with section 13(1)(d)(ii) and (iii) of the PC Act and substantive offences.

The accused persons include Rabri Devi; Misa Bharti; Tej Pratap Yadav; Tejaswi Yadav; Hema Yadav; Bhola Yadav, who was a special officer to the railway minister; R K Mahajan, who was private secretary to the railway minister; Prem Chand Gupta, who was an MP in the Rajya Sabha and a member of the RJD; and a private firm, A K Infosyatems Pvt Ltd, which is currently owned by family members of Lalu Prasad Yadav.

The accused also include former general managers, substitutes, and private individuals.

The court fixed February 1 to February 28, 2026, for the physical appearance of the accused for reading charges and recording their pleas, which the accused have done by appearing before the court and entering a plea of not guilty.

The case will now be fixed for day-to-day prosecution evidence from March 9 to March 28, 2026.