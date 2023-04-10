Land-for-jobs case: Tejashwi may appear before ED today

New Delhi: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav may appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Delhi on Tuesday for questioning in a money laundering case linked to the railways land-for-jobs scam, sources said Monday.



Yadav, 33, was questioned by the CBI in this case last month. The ED booked a separate case under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) based on the CBI FIR and it is expected to record the statement of Tejashwi Yadav, the son of RJD chief Lalu Prasad, on Tuesday, the sources said.

Tejashwi Yadav’s MP sister Misa Bharti was also questioned by the ED in this case on March 25, the same day he had deposed before the CBI. Both the central agencies recently initiated action in the

case, with the CBI questioning Lalu Prasad and his wife and former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi and the ED carrying out raids against the RJD chief’s family.

The ED, after the searches, said it seized “unaccounted cash” of Rs 1 crore and detected proceeds of crime worth Rs 600 crore.

It said the investigation was underway to unearth more investments made on behalf of Prasad’s family and their associates in various sectors, including real estate, at various places.

The alleged scam pertains to the period when Prasad was the railway minister in the UPA-1 government at the Centre.