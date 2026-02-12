Lamborghini hit and run case in Kanpur takes U turn, court rejects driver’s claim

Kanpur: What unfolded in a Kanpur courtroom on Wednesday looked less like routine legal proceedings and more like a scene out of Jolly LLB, the film inspired by the 1999 Sanjeev Nanda Porsche hit and run case.



In a dramatic twist, a man claiming to be the driver surrendered before the court, the injured complainant announced a compromise, and the defence sought release of the seized supercar.

The court, however, refused to accept the new version of events and stuck to the police case, rejecting the plea and keeping the Lamborghini in police custody.

Shivam Mishra, son of a prominent businessman of Kanpur and owner’s son of the Lamborghini, was initially identified by the police as the person driving the car when it ran over six people on VIP Road on Sunday.