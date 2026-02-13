Lamborghini crash accused held after 4 days, gets bail within hours

Kanpur: Shivam Mishra, son of local tobacco baron K K Mishra, got bail from a court here on Thursday, just a few hours after his arrest in connection with the high-profile Lamborghini crash that left several people injured on VIP Road earlier this week.



After his arrest, police produced 35-year-old Shivam before the court of the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate around 10 am, seeking 14 days’ judicial custody.

District Government Counsel (Crime) Dileep Awasthi said Shivam was released after furnishing a bail bond of Rs 20,000.

Police had sought custody for further interrogation, but the court questioned the need for remand.

Anant Sharma, a counsel for the accused, said the police had moved an application before the court seeking Mishra’s remand but claimed the remand papers had several discrepancies.

He also claimed that the documents did not mention details about serving of notice, following which the court rejected the remand plea and ordered the accused’s release on bail.

Sharma said Kanpur Police had formally arrested Mishra earlier in the morning and produced him before the court around 10 am. After hearing arguments, the court reserved its order and pronounced it after 3 pm, he added.

Describing the order as “just and appropriate”, Sharma said there was no provision for punishment or imposition of fine at this stage and that Shivam had been released on a bail bond.

Senior defence counsel Naresh Chandra Tripathi, also appearing for Mishra, told reporters that the arrest was in violation of Supreme Court guidelines and provisions of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

“I argued before the court that the police had not recorded valid reasons for arrest, particularly when the alleged offences carried a punishment of less than seven years,” he said.

Tripathi said the court, exercising its discretion and taking into account Supreme Court guidelines and BNSS provisions, refused the remand and ordered release of the accused on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 20,000.

He also alleged that the police acted under government pressure and termed the arrest illegal.