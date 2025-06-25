Lalu Yadav re-elected RJD president

Patna: The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Tuesday announced that its founder Lalu Prasad has been re-elected as the party’s national president.

Addressing a press conference here, the party’s returning officer for organisational polls, Ramchandra Purbe, said that Prasad was the sole candidate to have filed his nomination papers the day before and the same were found to be in order during scrutiny.

“A formal announcement will be made here on July 5 when the party will be holding its national council meeting where Prasad will also be presented with a certificate of election,” Purbe added.

Meanwhile, the ruling NDA in Bihar sneered at the Opposition party claiming that re-election of Prasad has proved that the 28-year-old RJD was being “controlled by one family”.