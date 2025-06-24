Lalu re-elected RJD president

Patna: The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Tuesday announced that its founder Lalu Prasad has been re-elected as the party's national president. Addressing a press conference here, the party's returning officer for organisational polls, Ramchandra Purbe, said that Prasad was the sole candidate to have filed his nomination papers the day before and the same were found to be in order during scrutiny. "A formal announcement will be made here on July 5 when the party will be holding its national council meeting where Prasad will also be presented with a certificate of election," Purbe added.

Meanwhile, the ruling NDA in Bihar sneered at the opposition party claiming that re-election of Prasad has proved that the 28-year-old RJD was being "controlled by one family". JD(U) national spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan Prasad alleged in a statement that the RJD supremo's son and heir apparent Tejashwi Yadav "likes to harangue Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over morality in politics though he and his family evidently lack scruples". Deputy Chief Minister and former state BJP president Samrat Choudhary said in a post on X, "RJD has established a monarchy with the re-election of Lalu Prasad for the 13th time. Clearly, the party needs only him and his family and cares little for Dalits, backward classes and upper castes."