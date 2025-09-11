Lalu Prasad kept Bihar backward: Piyush Goyal

Patna: Union minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday launched a frontal attack on RJD president Lalu Prasad, alleging that while he ruled Bihar, he deliberately kept the state backward to ensure that people had little expectations from the government.

Addressing a function in the state capital, Goyal showered praises on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Prasad’s arch-rival and president of BJP ally JD(U), claiming that the backwardness came to an end after he assumed charge.

“Lalu Prasad and his family's thinking was to keep Bihar backward. He deliberately kept the state backward to ensure that people had little expectation from the government. He also ensured that people of Bihar do not dream big,” the he claimed. “However, this backwardness came to an end with Nitish Kumar assuming charge”, Goyal said while speaking at the lunch of ‘Bihar Industrial Investment Promotion Package-2025’ and ‘Bihar Idea festival’ here.