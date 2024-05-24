Lalu neither worked for welfare of backward classes nor Yadavs, says Amit Shah in Bihar

Arrah: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday launched a blistering attack on Lalu Prasad, alleging that the RJD chief worked neither for the welfare of backward classes nor the people belonging to his caste ‘Yadav’.



Addressing an election rally in favour of senior BJP leader and Union Minister R K Singh in Arrah, Shah said if Prasad, as part of the “arrogant” INDIA bloc, comes to power, “jungle raj, abduction, and gang war will return to Bihar”.

“People don’t want the return of ‘jungle raj’, gang war and abduction industry in Bihar. Lalu worked for neither the welfare of backward classes nor the people belonging to his own caste ‘Yadav’. They are under the wrong impression that Lalu works for them. He (Lalu) works for the promotion of his family only,” Shah said.

The BJP leader also said, “Lalu Ji allowed his two sons to become ministers, sent one daughter to Rajya Sabha, and another is contesting the Lok Sabha polls. He made his wife Rabri Devi the chief minister of Bihar. He made brothers of Rabri Devi ministers...He promotes only his sons and daughters. He can’t think for the welfare of people belonging to his own caste.”

He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for respecting people from backward classes and predicted a landslide victory for the NDA in Bihar.

“The NDA under the leadership of Modi ji will win 400-plus seats. He has done a lot for Bihar”..

The BJP leader accused the Congress and the RJD of “trying to rob reservation from the quotas of SCs, STs and OBCs and give such benefits to Muslims”.

“The NDA under the leadership of Modi ji will not allow this to happen. Congress, Lalu Prasad and Mamata Banerjee are against reservations to backward classes,” he alleged.

“They have been exposed”, he said, referring to a Calcutta High Court order that cancelled OBC certificates issued in West Bengal since 2010.

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday struck down as illegal the OBC status of several classes in West Bengal granted since 2010,

sparking a political debate in the middle of the Lok Sabha elections.