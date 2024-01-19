Lalu meets Nitish; all is well, claims Tejashwi

Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad on Friday called on ally Nitish Kumar, the chief minister of Bihar who also heads the JD(U), at his residence.



Prasad was accompanied by his son Tejashwi Yadav, the Deputy CM, who briefly spoke to journalists upon returning to their residence after the meeting, and asserted that rumours of a rift were divorced from “ground reality”.

‘I feel sorry when you people ask questions that seem so divorced from ground reality. Why is there so much curiosity about when seat-sharing was likely to be final in Mahagathbandhan? Has the BJP-led NDA sorted it out in its own camp? Nobody cares about that,’ said Yadav.

Notably, the leaders of the JD(U), a relatively new entrant to the

Mahagathbandhan, have been calling for an expeditious seat-sharing deal, a suggestion which was rebuffed by the RJD supremo a couple of days ago.

Speculations are rife that the JD(U), which won 16 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls that it fought as an NDA partner, would not agree to a lesser number this time while the RJD, which drew a blank, would insist on a lion’s share citing its superior numerical strength in the Assembly.