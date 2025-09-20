‘Lal Bahadur Shastri provided decisive political leadership’

New Delhi: Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Friday hailed then Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri and the Indian soldiers for India’s victory over Pakistan in the 1965 war saying it was a test of the nation’s strength.

Singh said India managed to face the uncertainty and challenges in 1965 due to the “strong-willed” leadership of Shastri as he not only provided decisive political leadership, but also raised the morale of the entire nation.

The defence minister was interacting with the veterans and the families of the fallen heroes of the 1965 war at an event.

Asserting that Indians have time-and-again proved that the country creates its own destiny, Singh described Operation Sindoor as a shining example of this firm resolve.

“Operation Sindoor showed our enemies how strong we are. The coordination and courage with which our forces executed the operation is proof that victory is no longer an exception for us; it has become our habit. We must always maintain this habit,” he said.

However, the highlight of the defence minister address was his observation on the 1965 war.

“No war is fought only on the battlefield; victory in war is the result of the collective resolve of the entire nation,” Singh said.

“Even under adverse circumstances, we displayed unity and won the war,” Singh said.

In his address, the defence minister paid glowing tributes to the fallen heroes of the 1965 war and those who ensured that India emerged victorious in the test of strength.

“Pakistan thought it could frighten us through infiltration, guerrilla tactics and surprise attacks, but little did it know that every Indian soldier serves the motherland with the feeling that the sovereignty and integrity of the nation will never be compromised at any cost,” he said.

Singh highlighted the “unmatched bravery and patriotism” displayed by the Indian soldiers during

various battles fought during the 1965 war, including the Battle of Asal Uttar, Battle of Chawinda and Battle of Phillora.