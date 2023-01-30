Lakshadweep Lok Sabha bypoll withheld after HC suspends conviction of MP

New Delhi: The Election Commission (EC) on Monday withheld the Lakshadweep Lok Sabha bypoll after the Kerala High Court suspended the conviction and sentence of Mohammed Faizal, the MP representing the constituency who later stood disqualified, in an attempt-to-murder case.



The EC had announced the bypoll recently and it was to be held on February 27. The gazette notification, kicking off the nomination process, was to be issued on Tuesday.

The bypoll was announced following Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Faizal’s disqualification on the ground of his conviction by a sessions court in Kavaratti.

Faizal had approached the high court against the order. The high court has suspended the conviction and sentence imposed on him.

“After considering the matter and having due regard to the order passed by Hon’ble High Court of Kerala at Ernakulam.... The Election Commission of India has decided to withhold the by-election and defer the issuance of notification for holding the by-election,” a statement issued by the poll panel said.