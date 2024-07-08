Lakhs of people witness Rath Yatra in Puri

Puri: Lakhs of people pulled forward giant chariots from the 12th-century Jagannath temple in Puri towards Gundicha temple, around 2.5 km away, as Rath Yatra festivities began in Odisha on Sunday.

However, the celebrations were somewhat marred by the death of a devotee and eight people falling ill due to suffocation while pulling the chariots in the evening, officials said.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased, identified as Lalit Bagarti of Balangir district, and expressed his condolences. He also instructed officials concerned to ensure the best available medical care for the injured devotees.

Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling said he himself was monitoring the situation in Puri.

A few people, including a policeman, were also injured in a stampede-like situation while pulling Lord Balabhadra's chariot, officials said.

The injured persons were sent to the hospital, they said.

The 'yatra' started around 5.20 pm after Puri Shankaracharya Swami Nischalanada Saraswati visited the chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra with his disciples and the Puri's titular king completed the 'Chhera Pahanra' (chariot sweeping) ritual.

President Droupadi Murmu performed a 'parikrama' of the three chariots and bowed before the deities.

The president, Governor Raghubar Das, the CM and Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan symbolically started the 'yatra' by pulling the ropes of Nandighosh -- the chariot of Lord Jagannath. Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik also had a 'darshan' of the sibling deities.

The 'yatra' stopped after moving a few metres, and will resume on Monday morning in a departure from the tradition.

"With the blessings of Lord Jagannath, all the rituals have been completed on time on Sunday. A large number of devotees have reached the town to witness the festival and the weather condition has also remained favourable," said Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja.

The sibling deities ascended their respective chariots after the completion of the three-hour-long 'Pahandi' ritual at 2.15 pm.

'Jai Jagannath' chants, sounds of gongs, conches and cymbals reverberated through the air at the Singha Dwar of the Puri temple as Lord Sudarshan was first escorted to Darpadalan, the chariot of Devi Subhadra.

Following Lord Sudarshan, Lord Balabhadra was taken to his Taladhwaja chariot. Goddess Subhadra, the sister of Lord Jagannath and Lord Balabhadra, was brought to her Darpadalan chariot in a special procession by servitors.