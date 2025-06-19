Lakhimpur Kheri sets national record in pond revival

Lucknow: At a time when India is grappling with rapidly depleting groundwater levels and erratic monsoons, a quiet transformation in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district has emerged as a beacon of hope for sustainable water and environmental conservation.

Under the state’s flagship ‘Har Gaon Talab’ campaign, the district constructed a record 1,030 community ponds between May 15 and June 15—earning a spot in the India Book of Records for the most ponds built in a single month.

This achievement, made possible through community participation and administrative resolve, has not only addressed water scarcity but also recharged the district’s ecosystem, improved soil moisture retention, and supported climate resilience.

Recognised formally at a felicitation ceremony in Lakhimpur Kheri’s Vikas Bhawan, India Book of Records adjudicator Pramil Dwivedi praised the initiative as a model for environmental action. “This is a rare example of government initiative turning into a people’s movement. The scale, speed, and public involvement make it a replicable model for water-stressed regions,” he said, handing over the national certificate and medal to District Magistrate Durga Shakti Nagpal and Chief Development Officer Abhishek Kumar.

Covering over 700 acres, these water bodies are expected to significantly improve groundwater recharge, increase biodiversity in rural pockets, and provide a safety net against drought. With 70 to 80 ponds constructed in each block of the district, the campaign was implemented in a mission mode—just ahead of the monsoon—to ensure maximum water harvesting.

“This was not just about numbers, but about building resilience,” said DM Durga Shakti Nagpal. “We set a target of completing the ponds before the rains so they could begin recharging immediately. It is a step toward long-term water sustainability.”

CDO Abhishek Kumar, who led the field operations, emphasised the campaign’s bottom-up approach. “We mobilised communities, involved Panchayats, and ensured every construction site had local participation. This sense of ownership is what makes conservation last.”

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, under whose guidance the ‘Har Gaon Talab’ campaign was launched, has consistently stressed the need for ecological restoration and water self-sufficiency in rural areas.