Lakhimpur Kheri: One dead, another critically injured in tiger attacks

Lakhimpur Kheri: A wave of terror grips Lakhimpur Kheri as a man-eating tiger struck twice within 24 hours, leaving one teenager dead and a 45-year-old man critically injured. These attacks bring the death toll to six in six months, with villagers now living in constant fear of the predator.

The latest incident occurred Sunday morning in Baba Purwa village of Tikunia Kotwali. Rozali (45) was working in the fields when the tiger attacked him, tearing into his face and ears. Hearing his screams, nearby farmers rushed to his rescue, brandishing sticks and forcing the tiger to flee. Rozali was rushed to the district hospital, where his condition remains critical.

Mohammad Mian, the village head’s husband, expressed the community’s growing anxiety. “Tiger attacks have become a daily occurrence. The forest department has declared this area a danger zone, but they haven’t even put-up caution boards. They are just going through the motions without addressing the real danger,” he said. The previous day, tragedy struck in nearby Padhua village under the Tikunia Kotwali area. Parasram, a 14-year-old boy, was grazing cattle when a tiger emerged from a nearby field, grabbed him by the neck, and dragged him 500 meters into the forest. Villagers chased the tiger away with loud cries, but it was too late to save the boy.