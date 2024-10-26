'Lady Don' wanted in Delhi's Burger King Murder case nabbed

New Delhi: Delhi Police has arrested a 19-year-old associate of gangster Himanshu Bhau in connection with the murder of a man at Burger King in Rajouri Garden area of west Delhi, an officer on Friday said. Annu Dhankar, who police referred to as 'Lady Don', was nabbed near the Indo-Nepal border in Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh.

Dhankar, a proclaimed offender, had been evading arrest since the murder that took place on June 18 at a fast food joint. "Dhankar is a resident of Rohtak, Haryana, and she was involved in the murder of one Aman at Burger King restaurant," DCP (Special Cell) Amit Kaushik said.