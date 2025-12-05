Ladwa to get 50-bed hospital: CM

Chandigarh: Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday announced a set of development initiatives for his Ladwa constituency while marking the birth anniversary of 14th–15th century spiritual figure Bhagat Sain.

Addressing a state-level event in Ladwa, Saini said an educational institution in the state will be named after Bhagat Sain. He announced that the Ladwa Community Health Centre will be upgraded into a 50-bed sub-divisional hospital and a new government college will be set up at Ramsharan Majra in Babain.

The Chief Minister also approved 25 km of rural pathways under the Khet-Khalihan scheme and a new community centre on Indri Road.