Lado Lakshmi scheme beneficiaries to get financial aid quarterly

Chandigarh: The Haryana government has decided to release a consolidated amount to eligible beneficiaries quarterly under the 'Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana', Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said on Wednesday.

The scheme was launched on September 25 under which beneficiaries in Haryana were provided Rs 2,100 every month. However, the government has now decided to transfer a combined amount every three months.

Chief Minister Saini made the announcement after releasing the second instalment to the beneficiaries. The first monthly instalment was transferred on November 1.

He said the government has decided to release benefits under this scheme at three-month intervals, with the total amount for the quarter transferred in a single instalment.

The scheme is not merely a means of financial support but a significant initiative aimed at promoting women’s social empowerment and economic self-reliance, the chief minister said.

While launching the scheme, the government had also launched a mobile app through which eligible women will be able to register for the scheme.

Replying to a question, Saini said the application process for availing the benefits of this scheme is completely online and transparent.

He revealed that over 25,000 ineligible applicants were detected during the verification process. Some cases included men who uploaded a woman's photograph and applied, while others from outside Haryana tried to avail the benefit, but were detected during the verification process as ineligible.

Releasing the second instalment here on Wednesday, Saini said till November 30, over 7 lakh beneficiaries have received the benefit under the scheme, amounting to nearly Rs 148 crore. However, the Aadhaar KYC process of 1,43,619 women remains pending, with the chief minister assuring that they will start receiving the scheme benefits once they complete the verification process.